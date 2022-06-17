< Back to All News

Special Olympics Torch Run Comes To NevCo

Posted: Jun. 17, 2022 12:06 AM PDT

The 25th Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics of Northern California is also including Nevada County for the first time. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the county is hosting it. It starts at the Rood Center parking lot at 10 Friday morning, June 17th…

The route is less than two miles. It runs down Broad Street in Nevada City to North Pine before looping back to finish. And Wolfe says it helps raise funds and awareness for the annual Summer Games, which are being held this year at Santa Clara University, the following weekend, or June 24th through the 26th. That’s where the Torch Run culminates…

The Torch Run features more than 35-hundred law enforcement personnel from hundreds of agencies throughout the north state. The Summer Games is the largest local Special Olympics event and brings together more than a-thousand athletes and coaches from over 30 counties.

