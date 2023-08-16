< Back to All News

Special Speed Enforcement On Hwy 49

Posted: Aug. 16, 2023

Increased patrol staffing is now enabling the Grass Valley office of the Califonria Highway Patrol to resume special speed enforcement operations to reduce accidents. And that includes all day on Thursday. Officer Jason Bice says the focus will be on Highway 49, between here and Auburn, or in the South County, where there’s the most traffic volume…

Bice says since January of 2022 there have been 113 injury crashes, with 12 fatalities, on that stretch…

Bice says although speed is always the primary collision factor, other driving behavior also contributes. That includes following too closely, being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, as well as using a mobile phone.

