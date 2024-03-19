< Back to All News

Speech Tournament Winners Announced

Posted: Mar. 19, 2024 12:12 AM PDT

This year’s Speech Tournament, hosted by the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Office, attracted 64 fourth through eighth graders from 11 schools to the Miner’s Foundry. Superintendent Scott Lay says the topic for the 38th annual event was “My biggest concern for the future is”…

Students recited their two-to-three-and-a-half-minute speeches three times to different judges. The initial judging team consisted of 12 volunteers from local businesses and organizations, as well as retired educational professionals. And such competition can also be emotionally daunting, speaking in front of strangers, also including a good-sized audience. But Lay says their schools help calm them down…

Finishing in first place in Fourth Grade was Amelia Bassett, from Union Hill School. For Fifth Grade, it was Logan Vanaman-Yardley, from Seven Hills School. First place for the Sixth Graders went to Julia diCristina, from Lyman Gilmore School. For Seventh Graders, it was Beck Herzog, from Grass Valley Charter School. And the top Eighth Grader was Cailee Perez-Montalvo, also from Union Hill School.

