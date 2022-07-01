Speed-Related Accidents On The Rise

With Fourth of July falling on a Monday, that means a three and even four-day weekend for a lot of people. And that also means a likely increase in traffic volume and another Maximum Enforcement Period for the California Highway Patrol. It begins at six Friday evening and ends on the Fourth at midnight. CHP Officer Jason Bice says speeding is, as usual, the top priority and the leading cause of fatal crashes. But he also indicates that just remembering to buckle up would reduce the number of people killed…

43 people were killed on California roadways during last year’s Fourth of July travel period and Bice estimates about a-third of them were not belted in. But he believes increased patrols can make a difference…

Meanwhile, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows the number of people killed in speed-related crashes is on the rise. In addition, the CHP made 997 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs last year.