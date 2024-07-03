Speeding A Recent Focus For Traffic Enforcement

Of course, the Fourth of July weekend also means stepped up traffic enforcement for the California Highway Patrol. But the Grass Valley Office has also begun monthly special speeding operations this year. Lieutenant Noah Hawkins says the most recent one, focusing on the Highway 49 and 20 corridors last week, resulted in around 20 tickets handed out to motorists…

click to listen to Lt Hawkins

And Hawkins says additional special enforcement operations are also planned for non-state roadways, including county roads, that have also been identified by residents. Meanwhile, this year’s Maximum Enforcement Period, with the Fourth falling on a Thursday, will last five days. It starts at 6 this (Wed.) evening and ends Sunday at midnight. And speeding is also a big focus, along with related violations…

click to listen to Lt Hawkins

During last year’s Independence Day Maximum Enforcement Period, 68 people were killed in crashes throughout the state. And nearly half were not wearing seat belts. Officer also made 12-hundred-24 DUI arrests.