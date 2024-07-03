< Back to All News

Speeding A Recent Focus For Traffic Enforcement

Posted: Jul. 3, 2024 12:45 AM PDT

Of course, the Fourth of July weekend also means stepped up traffic enforcement for the California Highway Patrol. But the Grass Valley Office has also begun monthly special speeding operations this year. Lieutenant Noah Hawkins says the most recent one, focusing on the Highway 49 and 20 corridors last week, resulted in around 20 tickets handed out to motorists…

click to listen to Lt Hawkins

And Hawkins says additional special enforcement operations are also planned for non-state roadways, including county roads, that have also been identified by residents. Meanwhile, this year’s Maximum Enforcement Period, with the Fourth falling on a Thursday, will last five days. It starts at 6 this (Wed.) evening and ends Sunday at midnight. And speeding is also a big focus, along with related violations…

click to listen to Lt Hawkins

During last year’s Independence Day Maximum Enforcement Period, 68 people were killed in crashes throughout the state. And nearly half were not wearing seat belts. Officer also made 12-hundred-24 DUI arrests.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha