Speeding Tickets Have About Doubled Here

The Legislature has been making more attempts recently to reduce speeding, considered a prime factor in traffic deaths. And the focus of one bill, in the State Senate, is on people who drive 26 miles an hour or more above speed limits posted at 55 miles an hour or less. The measure would add two points to driving records. Currently that only happens when a motorist is convicted of being under the influence, reckless driving, or road rage. Supporters are calling speeding an “epidemic”. Local CHP Officer Jason Bice isn’t indicating he necessarily agrees with that here. But he says drivers appear to be more easily distracted these days, including on Highways 20, 49, and 174…

But Bice says the number of tickets issued has nearly doubled in the last year. And a lot of speeding complaints are related to county roads and not the highways. He also noted that there hasn’t been much significant change in state laws in recent years…

Meanwhile, the State Senate did pass a bill that will require speed warnings, called passive speed limiters, in all new vehicles manufactured or sold in California, beginning in 2032, with a 50-percent phase-in by 2029. California would be the first state in the nation with such a requirement.