Spike in Cases A Holiday Anomaly

Posted: Jul. 9, 2021 6:34 AM PDT

Following most weekends, there is an uptick of positive COVID tests, and the Fourth of July weekend saw one of the most dramatic increases since the reopening of the economy. The weekend lag is usually noted on Monday afternoon or Tuesday. However, the increase this weekend hit the county records on Wednesday. Twenty-seven new cases were posted on July 7th. A single day spike of that nature would be alarming, but if it is a 3-5 day total, then the average would still be in single digits- between five and nine cases. Seven more cases added on Thursday.
With over 5000 cases in Nevada County now being reported since the start of the pandemic, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital’s Dr. Brian Evans says COVID has not gone away yet.

 

He says the trend seems to be younger and unvaccinated patients.

 

Dr. Evans also says people that have already contracted COVID, should also get vaccinated.

 

The mantra from almost all medical practitioners continues to be the best way to combat the spread of COVID, or at least lessen its effects, is to get vaccinated.

