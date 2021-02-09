< Back to All News

Spike In Storm-Stranded Motorists Placer Co

Posted: Feb. 9, 2021 12:11 AM PST

Despite a mostly mild winter, it’s been an atypical year for Placer County’s Search and Rescue Team in the Sierra. Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer, Angela Musallam, says during the first real stormy stretch of the season, in January, they were deployed to seven incidents, with many occurring back-to-back. That included for a family with a one-year-old child who appeared to have spontaneously decided to recreate in the first major snowfall of the year…

And sometimes getting lost can have fatal consequences. Musallam says the body of a 69-year-old man was found near his home in Foresthill after he became stranded for several days, after driving through that very windy storm we had last month, and tried to walk home…

Musallam says another motorist became stranded along Steven’s Trail in Colfax, who was unfamiliar with the area. She says he also didn’t have any food or supplies in his trailer and was extremely cold and hungry by the time he was able to get to search crews and first responders.

