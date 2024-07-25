Spike In Wildfire Season Impacting NID Repairs

A sudden intensity to the wildfire season is now creating a minor delay to a much-needed water supply repair project for the Nevada Irrigation District. PG and E says it’s is now unable to access a helicopter to lift and set into place large sections of steel pipe that had been scheduled this week for the South Yuba Pipe repair. They’re now scheduled for the week of August fifth. And that delays restoration and flows through the pipe from late August to mid-September, or for another couple of weeks or so. They say crews are ready to pivot back to work, if a copter becomes available sooner. Meanwhile, when hearing this from a utility spokesperson at the NID Board meeting, one of the directors, Ricki Heck, was skeptical even the new timeline would be met…

But NID General Manager Jennifer Hansen said once the Spaulding One powerhouse is repaired, which is still scheduled in about a week, that should still significantly mitigate supply concerns, with emergency pumping no longer needed….

Once the South Yuba Pipe is repaired, which was damaged in a winter rockslide, PG and E says Spaulding Two will also be brought online to deliver additional flows of 80 to 100 cubic feet per second out of the lake, to support downstream needs.