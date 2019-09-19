Split Council Approves Wireless Ordinance

After almost a year in the works, the Nevada City City Council has passed an ordinace to help protect city residents from potential asthetic issues and health side effects from the installation of wireless communication infrastructure within the entire city limits. However, the process has been challenging and has cost the city tens of thousands of dollars. Mayor Reinette Senum has been the driving force behind the ordinance, but is still not happy with its current level of protections.

Public comment during the agenda item on the ordinance was focused on the potential harmful effects of 5G technology that will be used on future small cell implementations.

During council and staff discussion of the ordinance, City Manager Catrina Olsen stated that the cost of the ordinance has now surpassed thirty thousand dollars.

Council members Duane Strawser, David Parker and Valerie Moberg all support the ordinance saying enough time and resources have been spent on the project, and the ordinance can be changed in the future.

During the vote, Vice Mayor Erin Minett abstained, while Senum was a firm no.