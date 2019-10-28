Split NID Board Approves Climate Change Resolution

A split Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors has taken a stance on one of the many efforts being made to reduce the impacts of climate change. They’ve adopted a resolution, on a 3-2 vote, urging Congress to pass what’s called the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. The Board heard a presentation from former Grass Valley City Council candidate Bob Branstrom, who is also a member of the Citizens Climate Lobby. He says the main feature is a carbon fee that would be charged to fossil fuel companies. The proceeds would allocated as a dividend…

One of the two NID Board directors opposing the resolution is Scott Miller, concerned about the amount of the fee, as well as the concept of a dividend…

But Board member Laura Peters likes another feature of the proposal that’s called a border adjustment, where businesses from other countries without such a fee and are exporting items to the United States would also be taxed…

The resolution also states that we have only 12 years left to make massive and unprecedented changes to global energy infrastructure to limit global warming to moderate levels.