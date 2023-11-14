< Back to All News

Sponsorships Growing Wreaths Across America

Posted: Nov. 14, 2023 12:50 AM PST

Nevada County’s Eighth Annual Wreaths Across America ceremony is still about a month away. But the deadline for sponsoring a wreath is November 28th. And on “KNCO: Insight”, local coordinator, Bonnie Magnetti, said around 12-hundred have already been ordered, at 17 dollars per individual sponsorship, which is already close to last year’s total…

Magnetti said the ultimate goal is to someday provide a wreath for every fallen hero’s gravesite in the western county. She also continues to seek more support from younger people who weren’t deployed to a war…

And the entire community is always encouraged to attend the ceremony. This year it’s Saturday, December 16th, at Saint Patrick’s Cemetary, on Rough and Ready Highway, and starts at noon. Wreaths are placed immediately afterward.

