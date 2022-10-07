< Back to All News

SpookFest Begins This Weekend

Posted: Oct. 7, 2022 12:24 AM PDT

After what’s described as a “fantastic” summer season, Sierra Theaters is also getting moviegoers into the Halloween mood. Manager Michael LaMarca says it’s a late-night Spookfest at the Del Oro Theatre for three of the next four weekends….

click to listen to Michael LaMarca

And on Saturday night it’s the more family-friendly “Goonies”. These are one-time showings at 10pm. And tickets are only 5-dollars…

click to listen to Michael LaMarca

And, after skipping the following weekend, for the premiere of the new “Halloween” movie, Spookfest resumes on October 21st and 22nd. The 2017 version of Stephen King’s “It” is on the first night, considered the most successful horror movie of all time, in terms of box office receipts. The next night, “A Quiet Place” is featured. Then, for the last weekend, on the 28th and 29th, it’s the final two installments in the Harry Potter series, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows”, with one part each night. Staff are also concocting special treats and prizes, including root beer floats for only five-dollars.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha