SpookFest Begins This Weekend

After what’s described as a “fantastic” summer season, Sierra Theaters is also getting moviegoers into the Halloween mood. Manager Michael LaMarca says it’s a late-night Spookfest at the Del Oro Theatre for three of the next four weekends….

And on Saturday night it’s the more family-friendly “Goonies”. These are one-time showings at 10pm. And tickets are only 5-dollars…

And, after skipping the following weekend, for the premiere of the new “Halloween” movie, Spookfest resumes on October 21st and 22nd. The 2017 version of Stephen King’s “It” is on the first night, considered the most successful horror movie of all time, in terms of box office receipts. The next night, “A Quiet Place” is featured. Then, for the last weekend, on the 28th and 29th, it’s the final two installments in the Harry Potter series, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows”, with one part each night. Staff are also concocting special treats and prizes, including root beer floats for only five-dollars.