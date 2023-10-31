Spooktacular and Safe Trick or Treat Activities

While Grass Valley focuses on the pre-schoolers for Halloween this (Tues.) morning, Nevada City is once again offering lots of things to do for older trick-or-treaters, with its Spooktacular this afternoon. Chamber of Commerce Events and Marketing Manager, Lynn Skrukrud, says they shouldn’t miss roaming the “haunted halls” of the Rood Center. There’s a different world behind every door…

And Skrukrud says this year’s event also shares the stage with the annual Spooky Booky giveaway at the Madelyn Helling Library, which is not far from the Rood Center. Local partners will share resources and giveaways, celebrity storytime with community leaders, face painting, balloon making, and other hands-on activities. Then, from the library, you can hop on a free shuttle to downtown Nevada City for more goodies…

That’s all going on from 3 to 5 today. And for a big finish, the kids can also head to East Broad Street, after 5pm, where residents always go all-out for trick-or-treaters. The shuttle runs until 7. And for the younger ghosts and goblins, there’s Grass Valley’s Safe Trick or Treat, on the Mill Street Plaza and West Main Street, from 10 to 1.