Spooky Booky At Madelyn Helling Library

Last year it was a drive-through, this year’s it’s a drive-up Spooky Booky at the Madelyn Helling Library Friday afternoon. It’s made possible, again, through a partnership between the Community Support Network of Nevada County and a number of public agency patrons. Madelyn Helling Youth Services Librarian, Jill Davidson, says this year’s event is set up in the parking lot. And she indicates it’ll be similar to last year’s format, which was a great success…

Davidson says they were able to obtain all their spooky books through a Library Grant Program…

Other types of books may also be available. Nevada County Public Health will also be there, including toothbrush giveaways. Children are encouraged, again, to have at least a trial run with their costumes, ahead of Halloween on Sunday. Spooky Booky is from three to five Friday afternoon, in the parking lot of the Madelyn Helling Library.