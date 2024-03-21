Spring Blooms Also Mean Allergy Season

With more spring blooms going on, allergy season is also here and typically peaks through April. That includes more pollen from trees and flowers, especially in the foothills. The recent wet weather and warmer temperatures and winds have also spiked the amount of allergens in the air. And Nevada County’s Public Health Officer, Doctor Sherilynn Cooke, who is also a lifetime allergy sufferer, says you can’t necessarily avoid symptoms by staying indoors more…

But Cooke says you should also make sure that your symptoms are not from a cold or other respiratory illness…

And Cooke says most people can significantly reduce allergy discomfort with common, over-the-counter medications. This season is expected to be fairly similar in severity to a year ago, when we also had a lot of late winter and early spring precipitation.