< Back to All News

Spring Blooms Also Mean Allergy Season

Posted: Mar. 21, 2024 12:41 AM PDT

With more spring blooms going on, allergy season is also here and typically peaks through April. That includes more pollen from trees and flowers, especially in the foothills. The recent wet weather and warmer temperatures and winds have also spiked the amount of allergens in the air. And Nevada County’s Public Health Officer, Doctor Sherilynn Cooke, who is also a lifetime allergy sufferer, says you can’t necessarily avoid symptoms by staying indoors more…

click to listen to Doctor Cooke

But Cooke says you should also make sure that your symptoms are not from a cold or other respiratory illness…

click to listen to Doctor Cooke

And Cooke says most people can significantly reduce allergy discomfort with common, over-the-counter medications. This season is expected to be fairly similar in severity to a year ago, when we also had a lot of late winter and early spring precipitation.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha