Spring Cleanup Begins

Property cleanup and green waste disposal officially kicked off Easter Sunday with the first of 12 free green waste drop off dates by the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County in partnership with CALFIRE and the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services. A steady stream of vehicles wound their way onto the collection site off Brunswick Road.

Many people were dropping off as they cleaned up following this winter’s storms.; but some were dropping off because of regular property maintenance. Residents, many living on more than an acre of property, were preparing to make multiple trips over the next three months.

The property owner said damage was limited this year, but last year provided the initial jolt.

A big draw for the event is that there is no cost for the service.

A big change this year is that drop-off days are Sunday and Monday. Today is the second drop-off date. The next dates are the Sunday and Monday April 23-24. There will also be four dates in May and four more in June.