Spring Cruise and Flight Demand Surging

It won’t seem like it over the next week, but Spring Break is approaching. And Triple-A of Northern California is expecting a significant increase in demand for cruises and flights. The cruise industry went into a tailspin, after the pandemic occurred nearly four years ago. A ship was one of the original sources of west coast infections. Triple-A Spokesman John Treanor says there have been major rate drops by many companies…

Treanor says spring cruises are selling out fast, with a notable 28-percent increase in bookings for March and April, compared to 2023. Meanwhile, more people want to travel longer distances. So flight reservations are surging…

Treanor says Triple-A is expecting to see a dynamic blend of travelers, from people who meticulously planned ahead to those seizing a spontaneous adventure.