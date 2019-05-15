< Back to All News

Spring Rain More Than Just a Shower

Posted: May. 15, 2019 12:12 PM PDT

This rain we’re having is not just a spring shower. There is at least a chance of rain in the forecast for the rest of the week, with snow likely in the High Sierra. KNCO Meteorologist Dan Holiday says look for some heavy rain tonight and tomorrow…

A winter storm warning has been posted for the Sierra beginning tonight and running through Friday. Holiday says we could also have some thunder activity…

Holiday says expect it to be windy as well, but the winds will not be strong enough for an advisory.

