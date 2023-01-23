Spring Semester Begins at Sierra College

The spring semester for Sierra College students began on January 23rd. And enrollment appears to be on the upswing again, after adverse impacts from the pandemic when campuses had to be closed for an extended period. Public Information Officer Josh Morgan says, systemwide, it’s up five-point-four percent, compared to a year ago, at 15-thousand-791 students…

Morgan says students do have specific preferences for online versus in-person courses…

Meanwhile, at the Nevada County campus, Morgan says enrollment for in-person classes is up 30-percent. Overall numbers were not available. Tuition is still 46-dollars per unit. And a small percent of students also qualify for two years of free tuition. There are no income requirements, but students must be enrolled full-time and take at least 12 units per semester. But unit fees are actually the smallest costs they face. Books and living expenses are not covered. And they must still pay health center and student center fees.