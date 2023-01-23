< Back to All News

Spring Semester Begins at Sierra College

Posted: Jan. 23, 2023 12:54 PM PST

The spring semester for Sierra College students began on January 23rd. And enrollment appears to be on the upswing again, after adverse impacts from the pandemic when campuses had to be closed for an extended period. Public Information Officer Josh Morgan says, systemwide, it’s up five-point-four percent, compared to a year ago, at 15-thousand-791 students…

click to listen to Josh Morgan

Morgan says students do have specific preferences for online versus in-person courses…

click to listen to Josh Morgan

Meanwhile, at the Nevada County campus, Morgan says enrollment for in-person classes is up 30-percent. Overall numbers were not available. Tuition is still 46-dollars per unit. And a small percent of students also qualify for two years of free tuition. There are no income requirements, but students must be enrolled full-time and take at least 12 units per semester. But unit fees are actually the smallest costs they face. Books and living expenses are not covered. And they must still pay health center and student center fees.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha