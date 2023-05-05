< Back to All News

Spring Swing NU Band Pgm Fundraiser Saturday

Posted: May. 5, 2023 12:17 AM PDT

You can help keep Nevada Union High School’s band program vibrant and alive Saturday evening. It’s the annual Spring Swing, which will be downstairs in the Union Building at the Tao Te’ Cafe. Booster President Diane Cancino, who is also the mother of one of the NU Jazz Band members, says they’ll be performing for their biggest fundraiser of the year…

click to listen to Diane Cancino

Another booster mom, Shannon Glaz, says even though their fireworks booth went away, this has been an effective change…

click to listen to Shannon Glaz

Glaz also notes a lot of turnover of the band department’s faculty in recent years. The Spring Swing is from 5:30 to 8:30 Saturday night, downstairs in the Union Building on Mill Street, at the Tao Te’ Cafe. There will also be plenty of appetizers and beverages available. Tickets are 20 dollars for adults and 15 dollars for students.

