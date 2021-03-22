Spring Weekend Brings Sunny Sunday

The sun welcomed residents and visitors back to the streets of both Grass Valley and Nevada City on Sunday, with a number of reasons to feel optimistic. Everyone was welcoming Spring.

People were also happy to be out and about some even getting a bit emotional about the new opportunities.

And there was at least one couple that was hoping for a bit more weather… but also enjoying what the new season offers.

And others liking the new seasonal transitions taking place in Nevada City and Grass Valley as they prepare to re-open for more tourism.

Though still hidden by masks, many faces likely had smiles as the energy of Spring begins to bring a new season of growth.