< Back to All News

Sprint Car Champ Honored at Fundraiser

Posted: Dec. 20, 2019 12:22 AM PST

It was a celebration of accomplishment and a fundraiser for Bear River High School FFA programs. Thursday evening, 2019 World of Outlaws Sprint Car Champion Brad Sweet, a Bear River graduate, was honored at a sold-out dinner sponsored by Riebe’s Auto Parts Store. Owner Bart Riebe presented a plaque to the champion driver.

Listen to Bart Riebe

Sweet, who has been known to be a bit of a talker, graciously accepted the award, but event emcee, Jay Cooper, kept him under control.

Listen to Brad Sweet

Bear River High School Principal Chris Roberts also had a special award for Brad. It was a plaque with his senior photo on it and an inscription.

Listen to Chris Roberts

Sweet won sixteen World of Outlaw sprint car races during his 2019 run for the championship.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha