Sprint Car Champ Honored at Fundraiser

It was a celebration of accomplishment and a fundraiser for Bear River High School FFA programs. Thursday evening, 2019 World of Outlaws Sprint Car Champion Brad Sweet, a Bear River graduate, was honored at a sold-out dinner sponsored by Riebe’s Auto Parts Store. Owner Bart Riebe presented a plaque to the champion driver.

Listen to Bart Riebe

Sweet, who has been known to be a bit of a talker, graciously accepted the award, but event emcee, Jay Cooper, kept him under control.

Listen to Brad Sweet

Bear River High School Principal Chris Roberts also had a special award for Brad. It was a plaque with his senior photo on it and an inscription.

Listen to Chris Roberts

Sweet won sixteen World of Outlaw sprint car races during his 2019 run for the championship.