< Back to All News

Squash Race Combines Farms, Food and Fun

Posted: Aug. 12, 2019 7:07 AM PDT

This year’s fair theme was Farms, Food, and Fun, and perhaps one long-standing event best incorporated all three. The annual squash mobile racing took place Friday at the Special Events Tent. Event coordinator Wendy Willoughby goes through the rules…

Listen to Wendy Willoughby 1

Or you can make one right there…

Listen to Wendy Willoughby 2
Squash+knife+wheels=speed.

The squash mobiles are then raced down a wooden ramp, and must make it all the way down to win. Six year-old Bella Morrison won her race with a squash painted blue to look like a dolphin. Mom and dad helped, but Bella explains how the racer was made…

Listen to Bella Morrison
Bella shows off her winning dolphin squash mobile.

The winner of each race got free tickets to the monster truck show held in the arena that evening.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha