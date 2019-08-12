Squash Race Combines Farms, Food and Fun

This year’s fair theme was Farms, Food, and Fun, and perhaps one long-standing event best incorporated all three. The annual squash mobile racing took place Friday at the Special Events Tent. Event coordinator Wendy Willoughby goes through the rules…

Listen to Wendy Willoughby 1

Or you can make one right there…

Listen to Wendy Willoughby 2

Squash+knife+wheels=speed.

The squash mobiles are then raced down a wooden ramp, and must make it all the way down to win. Six year-old Bella Morrison won her race with a squash painted blue to look like a dolphin. Mom and dad helped, but Bella explains how the racer was made…

Listen to Bella Morrison

Bella shows off her winning dolphin squash mobile.

The winner of each race got free tickets to the monster truck show held in the arena that evening.

