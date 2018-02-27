< Back to All News

Squatters Arrested On Burglary and Theft Charges

Posted: Feb. 27, 2018 3:02 PM PST

Two people have been arrested in Nevada County on a number of charges, including burglary and theft. Sheriff Keith Royal says it began with a report, by a neighbor, of the suspects staying at a vacant home on Pearson Road. He says when officers arrived, they found no one there, but did find signs of forced entry through the garage and front doors. He says they found the suspects the next day at the home…

Royal says 30-year-old Kathleen Baldwin soon after admitted to knowing the home was vacant, through using the internet, and she and 42-year-old Tristan Appleton had moved their belongings inside. He says a closer inspection showed the home was a mess, but also included 15 to 20 purses with other people’s checks and other identification…

Royal says Baldwin stated that she needed money. Both she and Appleton are considered to be transients.

