St. Baldrick’s Head Shaving for Cancer

The weather was perfect so the heads of the 30 plus people who shaved their heads Saturday to support Pediatric Cancer research would not get cold… but maybe a little sunburned. Master of Ceremonies Nevada County Consolidated Captain Kevin Minet says that raising money for cancer research is the primary reason of the event, but there is also a secondary cause.

Listen to Captain Kevin Minet

One of those contestants was KVMR Personality Prickly Pear.

Listen to Prickly Pear

Members of a motorcycle club, the Granite City Riders from Folsom, were just in town on a ride and stopped by for a beer.

Listen to members of Granite City Riders

Four members were shaving their heads… what would their significant others think when they got home.

Listen to members of Granite City Riders

By the end of the day over 30 people were expected to shave their heads on the way to raising the goal of 20,000 dollars.

Captain Minet said next year he hopes to have KNCO’s Tom Fitzimmons participate.

Listen to Captain Kevin Minet

This was the third year that St. Blaldrick’s partnered with Local Firefighters 3800 and the Ol Republic Brewery to raise funds.