St. Patrick’s Day Also Means DUI Alert

Posted: Mar. 17, 2022 12:28 AM PDT

This is the first Saint Patrick’s Day, since the pandemic began, with traditional capacities allowed in drinking establishments. And in Nevada County, local CHP Officer Jason Bice says while they’re not planning any stepped up enforcement, to reduce drunk driving, they always have a heightened awareness with their patrols…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says if drinking is part of your celebration routine, don’t rely on luck and designate a sober driver…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Last year on Saint Patrick’s Day, CHP officers, statewide, made 211 DUI arrests. Three people were killed in accidents, with 76 injured. The financial impact of a DUI can also be sobering. Attorney fees, fines, court costs, lost time at work, higher insurance rates, and vehicle repairs can reach 15-thousand dollars.

