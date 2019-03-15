< Back to All News

St. Patrick’s Day One Of Worst For DUI Crashes

Posted: Mar. 15, 2019 12:00 AM PDT

Saint Patrick’s Day has also become one of the worst days of the year for drunk driving. At the Grass Valley CHP Office, Officer Mike Steele says it’s comparable to the New Year’s holiday and the Super Bowl….

Steele says 131 people were involved in DUI collisions statewide during last year’s Saint Patrick’s Day, with 285 arrests. …

Steele says there are no particular roads or highways that will be targeted in Nevada County, pointing out that there are no specific areas where arrests have been higher than others. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says during the 2017 Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations around the country, 37-percent of all crash fatalities involved drunk drivers.

