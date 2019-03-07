< Back to All News

St Piran’s Day Features Choir Concert

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 12:02 PM PST

He’s the patron saint of Cornwall, and he’s honored with a celebration in Grass Valley every year. Saturday is Saint Piran’s Day. The annual event in the City Hall parking lot features the raising of the Cornwall Flag, the city’s Town Crier (who is our own Paul Haas), and the big event–the pasty-toss, which also features a competition between Grass Valley and Nevada City. Organizer Eleanor Kenitzer says the whole idea came about when she visited another town with Cornish hertiage in Minnesota…

Kenitzer is also the director of the Grass Valley Men’s Voice Choir, and they will be doing a concert tomorrow (Friday) night. Local historian Gage McKinney says it’s to honor the memory of Errol MacBoyle, who founded the Idaho-Maryland Mine, and employed a thousand men during the Great Depression, when jobs were badly needed…

MacBoyle made Loma Rica a landmark. Tomorrow’s concert is at 7pm at the Grass Valley Methodist Church. It’s free, but they’ll gladly accept donations. The Saint Piran’s Day celebration begins at 9:30am Saturday.

