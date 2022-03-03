St. Piran’s Day Saturday Morning

Saturday marks the return of St. Piran’s Day in Grass Valley, an event that last occurred the weekend before the state effectively shut down as a result of coronavirus. Area residents are excited that the fun event is returning. Local historian, and Cornish Bard, Gage McKinney, says the day honors the patron saint of Cornwall and the tin miners that eventually brought industrialized mining to the gold mines Nevada County.

In past years, Grass Valley has celebrated the day in mid-March, but this year it aligns with Cornwall’s celebration.

Trelawny is the Cornish National Anthem. In the early 1900’s, it was estimated that three-fourths of the population of Grass Valley were either Cornish immigrants or descendants of Cornish immigrants and, one-third of Nevada City had Cornish roots. Both Grass Valley and Nevada City have sister cities in Cornwall. Grass Valley twins with Bodmin and Nevada City- Penzance. This Saturday the celebration in Grass Valley begins with an informal gathering at 9:30 and the official activities kicking off at 10:00AM.

The highlight of the morning is the fun athletic competition between officials and residents of Grass Valley and Nevada City. The ultimate benefit are local pets.

St. Piran’s Day is Saturday. Official activities begin at 10:00 AM in the City Hall parking lot at the corner of South Auburn St and East Main Street.