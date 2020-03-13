St. Piran’s Day Still On For Saturday

With many events in Nevada County being canceled, one celebration is still scheduled to go on in Grass Valley on Saturday. Grass Valley Downtown Association Executive Director, Marni Mashall, says the annual St. Piran’s Day celebration has become quite a tradition over the past twenty years.

Each year, Grass Valley, being the most Cornish place outside of Cornwall, celebrates St. Piran as the patron saint of the Cornish miners.

The rich Cornish history in Grass Valley reaches back to the 1800’s when hardrock miners from Cornwall, England came to the gold mines of Grass Valley. Over the years, Grass Valley has embraced its Cornish heritage, established a sister city, Bodmin, in Cornwall, and celebrates the Cornish contributions to the success of the city. St Piran Day activities include The Pasty Olympics, a friendly competition between Grass Valley and Nevada City. The Mayor’s Cup is the prized possession. Grass Valley currently has bragging rights.

This year’s competion also includes the librarians from Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City and the Grass Valley Library on Mill Street. Children and other attendees are encouraged to toss a pasty as well.

Activities kickoff around 9:30 on Saturday morning in the City Hall Parking lot at South Auburn and Main Street.