St. Piran’s Day Success in GV

The City of Grass Valley celebrated its Cornish Heritage Saturday. The 13th annual St. Pirans’s Day event took place at the corner of South Auburn and Main Streets also known as the most Cornish place outside of England. The corner being the former site of the Wisconsin Hotel, a Cornish institution in Grass Valley and now occupied by city hall. Mayor Howard Levine honored Grass Valley’s Cornish heritage.

Listen to Mayor, Howard Levine

Formalities included singing of anthems, short speeches, and an award presented to Elanore Kenitzer and the Grass Valley Male Voice Choir as well as the traditional Pastie Toss-off between the Mayor’s of Grass Valley and Nevada City. Mayor Duane Strawser narrowly defeated Levine tossing his pastie about an inch closer to the centor of the Cornish Flag. Strawser lightheatedly explained his successful technique.

NC Mayor, Duane Strawser

Sixty-year Grass Valley resident Dorthy Miller thought the day was great and important for the community.

Resident, Dorthy Miller

St. Pirans Day celebrated every year in early March.