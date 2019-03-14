Stabbing Victim Commits Suicide Arrest Possible

A stabbing victim, who was originally reported as having been attacked by a mountain lion, is now believed to have committed suicide. The body of 51-year-old Scott Sterner was found, March first, in a trailer on Rattlesnake Road. In December, he was found on the side of You Bet Road, with his throat cut. Meanwhile, Nevada County Sheriff’s Captain Mike Walsh says there could still be an arrest…

The District Attorney’s Office would make the determination. Walsh says the case has not been sent there yet, pending DNA results from the Department of Justice. He says arrests in such cases are not unheard of…

An autopsy determined that Sterner died from a gunshot wound to the head that was believed to be self-inflicted.