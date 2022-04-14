Stable Funding Overall For County Road Work

California’s gas tax increase measure, signed into law five years ago this month, continues to be a funding boost for road safety and improvement projects in Nevada County. Speaking at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Public Works Principal Civil Engineer, Pat Perkins, says SB1 will result in an average total increase of about three-million dollars annually, over the next ten years….

But Community Development Agency Director, Trisha Tillotson, also points out that with recent increases in crude oil prices both construction materials and operation costs are also rising. And that will reduce the amount of work to be completed. The drastic increase in gas and diesel prices will also reduce the number of gallons sold, resulting in a drop in SB1 revenue…

But, during the annual update of the Capital Improvement Plan to the Board, officials still anticipate maintaining a reasonable fund balance in future years. And they continue to see overall robust state and federal grant funding.