Staff Report Urges Rejection Of Vested Rights

Just ahead of the hearing next month, Nevada County staff has issued a report recommending that the Board of Supervisors reject Rise Gold’s vested rights petition to revive mining operations at the Idaho Maryland property. County Counsel Kit Elliott says the operations were abandoned as early as 1956. She says vested rights should only be granted for continuous operations and there’s no evidence of that…

The report cited numerous examples of the Board of Supervisors granting various zoning changes and and permits over the decades for a wide variety of uses. Current uses include Gold Country Senior Services’ firewood program. Also, a contractor performing vegetation trimming for PG and E. There have also been lumber operations. But also, a permit was approved for the crushing, screening, and sale of waste rock left from the mine. That lasted for only about a year. Elliott also refutes a major argument from Rise Gold regarding a State Supreme Court ruling that granted vested rights to Hansen Brothers for mining operations, in 1996…

But Rise Gold asserts the court recognized that ceasing operations, even for long periods of time, does not constitute abandonment. The vested rights hearing is scheduled for December 13th and possibly the 14th. If County Supervisors reject the petition, they would then schedule a hearing, early next year, for Rise Gold’s appeal of the Planning Commission’s rejection of a conditional use permit. That proceeding was postponed in October, when the petition was filed.