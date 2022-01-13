Hiring Barriers Lowered To Help School Staffing

As school staffing shortages continue to worsen, due to the latest COVID surge, Governor Newsom has signed an executive order designed to cut red tape for hiring substitute teachers. Nevada County Schools Superintendent, Scott Lay, says they’ve recently had to cancel classes at several campuses…

Lay says the sub list had climbed from less than 100, at the start of the school year, to around 150. He says state barriers are being lowered temporarily. That includes allowing 30-day emergency credentials to be issued, as well as permitting substitutes to have their assignments extended…

Lay says the traditional six-month pause for retired teachers, an important experienced source, has also been lifted. He also points out that there are shortages at all job levels. That includes classroom aides, administrative staff, bus drivers, landscapers, and custodians.