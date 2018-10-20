Stand Down Meeting the Needs of Veterans

The Annual Veterans Stand Down event at the Fairgrounds Friday and Saturday met the needs of a variety of veterans. Veterans from all branches of the service from as far back as World War II took advantage of the information and services offered by almost fifty providers. One World War II veteran was seeking information about medical services. He says the Stand Down was helping him streamline communication.

Another veteran was there to help bring veterans together and build support.

The veterans in attedance though the Stand Down is a necessary event reaching out to those that may need assistance.

Veterans were able to take advantage of a number of services while also taking the time to build comradarie amongst themselves.