< Back to All News

Stand Down Meeting the Needs of Veterans

Posted: Oct. 20, 2018 12:12 AM PDT

The Annual Veterans Stand Down event at the Fairgrounds Friday and Saturday met the needs of a variety of veterans. Veterans from all branches of the service from as far back as World War II took advantage of the information and services offered by almost fifty providers. One World War II veteran was seeking information about medical services. He says the Stand Down was helping him streamline communication.

Listen to WWII Veteran

Another veteran was there to help bring veterans together and build support.

Listen to Veteran

The veterans in attedance though the Stand Down is a necessary event reaching out to those that may need assistance.

Listen to Veteran

Veterans were able to take advantage of a number of services while also taking the time to build comradarie amongst themselves.

 

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha