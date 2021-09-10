< Back to All News

Standing With Dr. K to Support Public Heath

Posted: Sep. 10, 2021 7:19 AM PDT

There are two sides to every story and Nevada County residents are on both sides of the COVID-19 story. Many residents have chosen to listen to the medical experts and science; and a number of residents choose to listen to other voices about the coronavirus, associated COVID variants, vaccines and treatments. Some of those other voices have also been aggressive towards county public health officials specifically, Public Health Officer Dr. Scott Kellerman. A community group very familiar with Dr. Kellerman’s history as an infectious disease expert as well as a local doctor has formed to support him and others in public health. Recently the group paid or a full page add in the local newspaper signed by 347 residents. Gage McKinney is the president of the Stand With Dr. K and Nevada County Citizens for Public Health.

 

McKinney says that is Dr. K’s mantra about public health.

 

The community group wants to share that message by example.

 

McKinney is encouraging supportive residents to attend the Board of Supervisors meeting next Tuesday.
For more information about Standing With Dr. K and the Nevada County Citizens for Public Health email: StandwithDr.K@gmail.com

