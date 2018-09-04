Standoff Ends Peacefully On Dog Bar Road

A lot of Labor Day excitement for a neighborhood on Dog Bar Road. Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal says they received a call, around 9 in the morning, from a neighbor who stated that a gun was being fired from a nearby home…

click to listen to Sheriff Royal

Dog Bar and Wheeler Acres Roads were closed. Royal says it took several hours for negotiators to talk the woman into dropping her weapons where she’d been standing in the backyard…

click to listen to Sheriff Royal

Royal says the name of the woman is not being released and she has not been charged.