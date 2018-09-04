< Back to All News

Standoff Ends Peacefully On Dog Bar Road

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 12:18 PM PDT

A lot of Labor Day excitement for a neighborhood on Dog Bar Road. Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal says they received a call, around 9 in the morning, from a neighbor who stated that a gun was being fired from a nearby home…

Dog Bar and Wheeler Acres Roads were closed. Royal says it took several hours for negotiators to talk the woman into dropping her weapons where she’d been standing in the backyard…

Royal says the name of the woman is not being released and she has not been charged.

