Standoff In Lake Of The Pines Resolved Peacefully

There’s praise for the multi-agency coordination that helped to peacefully resolve what was described as a “mental crisis” incident in Lake of the Pines late last week. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant, Rusty Greene, says the original call came from a neighborhood on Magnolia Road, regarding a man yelling outside his home…

But Greene says since the man’s threats also included using a firearm there was a massive response. And additional calls included from an FBI Threat Assessment Center, reporting the man had called them and made similar statements. He then retreated back inside his home, where two other family members were also located. Once authorities arrived, a perimeter was set up, and nearby residents and schools were alerted. Negotiators were able to make periodic phone contact. And, at one point, he let one of the family members speak briefly, to advise that there were no injuries. But then the call was disconnected…

And after several tense hours, the two family members exited the home, followed shortly afterwards by the man, whose name was not released. A search of the home confirmed legally owned firearms, but none had been used. They were taken for safekeeping and a Gun Violence Restraining Order was also issued. The man was not charged, but he was hospitalized for a mental evaluation.