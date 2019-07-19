< Back to All News

Starry Starry Night Raises Money for Hospital

Posted: Jul. 19, 2019 4:04 AM PDT

One of the most popular findraisers for the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation takes place this Saturday evening at The Empire Mine State Park. Foundation Executive Director Kimberly Parker says the sold out Starry, Starry Night event is a special way to see the Park while contributing to the hospital. Besides an evening of dining, drinking and dancing under the stars, the attendees- all attired in white clothing- get to particpate in a special nighttime activity*

Listen to Kimberly Parker

This is the 27th year for Starry Starry Night.

