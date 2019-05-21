< Back to All News

Start Times Over Memorial Day Events Confusing

With Memorial Day coming up on Monday, organizers of the local events in Grass Valley and Nevada City say there’s some misinformation about locations and start times for the various ceremonies. Will Buck with Nevada City V-F-W Post 2655 and Grass Valley American Legion Frank Gallino Post 130 says there’s an erroneous Facebook post out there about the location of the Grass Valley event…

The event will be held at Memorial Park at 11am, not 10am which Buck says has also been incorrectly reported…

The 11am start also makes it possible for veterans to attend the Nevada City ceremony, which will be held at Pioneer Park at 9 o’clock.

