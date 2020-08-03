< Back to All News

Starting at a Distance at Sierra College

Posted: Aug. 3, 2020 3:17 AM PDT

While high schools and grade schools prepare for the start of the school year with a strong possibility of distance learning, Sierra College is just finishing up its summer classes which were held remotely.
Dean of Sierra College’s Nevada County Campus, Stephanie Ortiz, said the transition of teaching remotely from a closed campus was fairly easy for the community college instructors.

But Ortiz adds that there are still many classes, especially in the construction industries, that will have teaching done face to face.

Popular programs for Sierra College this fall included public health and public safety according to Ortiz. Fall instruction is scheduled to begin August 24th.

