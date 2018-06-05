< Back to All News

State Ballot Crowded With Candidates

Posted: Jun. 5, 2018 7:47 AM PDT

In addition to the local races, there is a state primary election, where the top two vote-getters regardless of party will advance to the general election in November. You have a lot to choose from, though, with 27 candidates for Governor, 11 for Lieutenant Governor, eight for Secretary of State, and 32 for U-S Senator. Other races include Controller, Treasurer, Attorney General, and Insurance Commissioner. Nevada County’s State Senator Ted Gaines is one of four candidates for a seat on the Board of Equalization, Congressman Doug LaMalfa faces six challengers in his re-election bid, and Brian Dahle is one of four candidates for State Assembly. There are also five statewide ballot propositions.

–gf

