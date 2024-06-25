State Budget Agreement Spares Social Services

The recently-announced state budget agreement also means a sigh of relief for Nevada County’s Social Services Department. The Program Manager of Eligibility and Employment, Tamaran Cook, says they were facing elimination of some major services in Governor Newsom’s original proposal. That included their subsidized employment program for CalWORKS participants…

Also facing the budget ax was elimination of the child welfare Family Urgent Response System. But Cook says that was completely restored, along with the Family Stabilization Program, which offers one-time payment help for such cost challenges as rent, security deposits, utility bills, and maybe a temporary hotel stay. There’s still has a two-and-a-half-percent overall CalWORKS cut in the agreement…

Officials say some incredibly impactful programs were spared, that keep families safe, housed, and employed.