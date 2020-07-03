< Back to All News

State Budget Has No True Cuts For Local Schools

Posted: Jul. 2, 2020 6:26 PM PDT

With the new state budget now officially in place, Nevada County Schools Superintendent Scott Lay says he’s relieved there are no true cuts. Earlier in the process, he stated that districts were facing minor reductions of over seven-percent. And although there will be no teacher or other staff layoffs, he says the state has also placed restrictions on them and that means less spending flexibility…

Lay says there’s also no additional funding for coronavirus preparations for the upcoming school year…

Lay says at this point it looks like classroom learning will still be limited to two days a week, especially with the recent surge in cases. But because of the continued uncertainty about the pandemic, a final decision on what model to adopt will be delayed until about two weeks before schools re-open, or early August.

