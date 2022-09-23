State Grant For “Who Is Sarah Kidder?” Exhibition

There’s a local recipient for what’s called a Humanities For All Project Grant. It’s a competitive program of California Humanities. Officials say it supports locally-developed projects that respond to the needs, interests, and concerns of Californians. It provides accessible learning experiences and promotes understanding among the state’s diverse population. And the Nevada County Historical Society’s Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum has been awarded five-thousand dollars for its project, called “Who is Sarah Kidder”. Museum Director John Christensen says she took over for her husband, John Kidder, as the president of the Narrow Gauge Railroad. That also made her the first female president of a railroad in the United States…

The project will consist of a series of 16 programmatic events and three participatory activities, as part of a major exhibition, running from March to June of next year. March is also Women’s History Month. Christensen says the museum already has a Sarah Kidder wing…

The exhibition will also include a video produced by the Nevada Union High School broadcast department.