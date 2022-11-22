< Back to All News

State Homeless Funding For NevCo To Be Unfrozen

Posted: Nov. 21, 2022 4:30 PM PST

After Friday’s meeting with cities and counties, Governor Newsom has agreed to a process of releasing a third round of homeless funding that he had been withholding, or one-billion dollars. That included two-million dollars for Nevada County. Newsom had stated that he wasn’t seeing enough aggressiveness in many state-required local government plans. But County Health and Human Services Director Ryan Gruver says their plan was not returned…

While one of the main focal points of the meeting was how to provide responsible and effective cleanup of homeless encampments, Gruver says Nevada County has taken a more preventative approach to the issue, overall…

Newsom says he’s set a path forward for applicants to receive the funding, with grants being released as early as this week. That’s provided that local governments agree to more ambitious reductions in unsheltered homelessness.

