State of the Union Guests from LaMalfa District

Nevada County’s Congressman Doug LaMalfa has gotten some face time with President Trump, and also thanked him for a couple of his guests during the State of the Union address. LaMalfa addressed the House before the speech last night. He is in favor of a border wall, and said Trump’s example of a Reno couple killed by an illegal immigrant is a sad example of why a wall is needed…
Gerald and Sharon David were murdered in their home last month. Their daughter, granddaughter, and great granddaughter, who live in Redding, were Trump’s guests last night…
LaMalfa also could be seen as Trump entered the House chamber last night, trying to shake hands with the President.
–gf
