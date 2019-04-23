State of the Yuba Presentation Wednesday

The South Yuba River Citizens League is holding an open house of sorts, inviting the public to learn what they are about, and the programs they offer. The event is called State of the Yuba, and SYRCL Development Director Julie Pokrandt says Executive Director Melinda Booth will give a ‘State of the Yuba’ presentation, which will outline their new five-year strategic plan…

Listen to Julie Pokrandt 1

They will also have a panel discussion featuring people who Pokrandt says were on the ‘front lines’ when the South Yuba gained Wild and Scenic status 16 years ago. They’ll also honor their Partner of the Year, the Tahoe Donner Land Trust, and their Volunteer of the Year…

Listen to Julie Pokrandt 2

They are also recruiting volunteers for their River Ambassador program. The event is tomorrow night at Peace Lutheran Church. Their open house starts at 5:30, and the program begins at 6:30, with some time for socializing afterwards. There will be pizza and soda, beer, and wine available for purchase.

–gf