< Back to All News

State of the Yuba Presentation Wednesday

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 7:07 AM PDT

The South Yuba River Citizens League is holding an open house of sorts, inviting the public to learn what they are about, and the programs they offer. The event is called State of the Yuba, and SYRCL Development Director Julie Pokrandt says Executive Director Melinda Booth will give a ‘State of the Yuba’ presentation, which will outline their new five-year strategic plan…

Listen to Julie Pokrandt 1

They will also have a panel discussion featuring people who Pokrandt says were on the ‘front lines’ when the South Yuba gained Wild and Scenic status 16 years ago. They’ll also honor their Partner of the Year, the Tahoe Donner Land Trust, and their Volunteer of the Year…

Listen to Julie Pokrandt 2

They are also recruiting volunteers for their River Ambassador program. The event is tomorrow night at Peace Lutheran Church. Their open house starts at 5:30, and the program begins at 6:30, with some time for socializing afterwards. There will be pizza and soda, beer, and wine available for purchase.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha